Zeenat Aman, Film Heritage Foundation collaborate for 'Don' special in film's 45th anniversary year

Mumbai: Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has joined hands with not-for-profit organisation, Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), for a special event to celebrate 45 years of "Don".

The action thriller film directed by Chandra Barot, featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan dual role of the titular Don and his look-alike Vijay. Aman played female lead Roma.

Titled ‘Zeenat Aman Rewind To Don’, the event will be hosted on September 29 at the 1000-seater Regal Cinema in Colaba here.

The presentation will feature a three-hour screening of the restored version of the original "Don", which released on May 12 in 1978, and a conversation session with Aman about her life and career. The session will be moderated by filmmaker and founder of FHF, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

The restored version of "Don" was previously screened by the FHF last year during a nationwide four-day film festival titled 'Bachchan Back To The Beginning’ on the occasion of the cinema icon's 80th birthday.

Aman said she is excited to watch "Don" on big screen once again.

“I am so happy to be presenting the special screening of 'Don' with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur of Film Heritage Foundation and looking forward to our conversation. "Unfortunately, I missed watching the film at the Bachchan Back to the Beginning Festival last year, but I am excited that it is being presented at a special screening and I can’t wait to watch it back on the big screen on September 29th. I know that even 45 years after its release, the original Don is still a blockbuster," the actor said in a statement.

Dungarpur said it is an honour to present a special screening of "Don" followed by a conversation session with Aman.

"When we screened 'Don' at the 'Bachchan Back to the Beginning' festival last year, the audience fell in love with Roma all over again. Her tremendous charisma and her aura of grace and sensuality is timeless and it is no wonder that she continues to be a star today.

"I am looking forward to my conversation with her that will give the audience a rare opportunity to listen to a diva walk down memory lane and to watch the original Don with the original Roma on the big screen," he said.