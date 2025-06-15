Zeenat Aman on Air India plane crash: May our collective grief offer some solace

New Delhi: Veteran actor Zeenat Aman addressed the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Aman shared an Instagram story as she boarded the flight of the same airline on Saturday.

The 73-year-old actor said she is "overwhelmed with emotions" thinking about the incident.

"Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seatbelt," she wrote, attaching her selfie from the plane.

"May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones," she added.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after takeoff on Thursday. The dead in the country's worst air disaster in recent times included several people on the ground.

Several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and Karan Johar, condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

Aman will next feature alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol in "Bun Tikki". It is produced by Manish Malhotra's production banner Stage5 Productions. Faraz Arif Ansari is directing the film.