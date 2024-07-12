Zeenat Aman says crew had to find 'creative shots' to hide her baby bump during 'Daku Hasina' shoot

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Veteran actor Zeenat Aman on Friday said she became pregnant when she had just started shooting for her 1987 film "Daku Hasina" after which the production crew had to come up with several "creative shots" to hide her growing belly.

Directed by Ashok Rao, the Hindi film starred the actor as Roopa, who transforms into the ruthless Daku Hasina under the aegis of the infamous dacoit Mangal Singh (Rajinikanth) to avenge her parents murder at the hands of powerful village overlords.

In an Instagram post, Aman said "Daku Hasina" was one of the last films she did before her extended hiatus from the big screen.

"I became pregnant early on in the shoot, and by the end of filming was well into my third trimester! My svelte figure had naturally ballooned, so to hide my belly the crew came up with various creative shots.

"I wasn’t nervous about my own safety, but the safety of the child in my womb was of utmost importance. Luckily, we were able to shoot these scenes without any incident," she added.

The 72-year-old actor has two sons Azaan and Zahaan Khan from her marriage to late actor Mazhar Khan.

In the post, Aman also mentioned that Mazhar Khan had a cameo in "Daku Hasina".

"One’s memory is such a slippery thing. While looking up clips from the film, I found that Mazhar, the father of my children, also had a special appearance in it. He’s there in the qawwali number, which I had clean forgotten! (sic)" The film released at a time when "a feminist storm was sweeping" through India in the 1980s but didn't do well at the box office, she added.

"Legal reforms and social awareness on gender were the talk of town, thanks to the exceptional women activists of the time. There was a certain air of liberation, not to mention indignation at the horrors of the patriarchy, and it felt oh so good to play an a**-kicking role!" "Daku Hasina" also featured Rakesh Roshan, Pradeep Kumar, Raza Murad and Joginder Shelly.

Aman will next star in the upcoming film "Bun Tikki" alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film is backed by Jio Studios and fashion designer Manish Malhotra's banner Stage 5 Production.