Zelda Williams urges people to stop sending 'gross' AI videos of her dad Robin

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (PTI) Zelda Williams, daughter of Oscar-winning actor Robin Williams urged fans and followers to stop sending AI videos of her late father to her.

The "Lisa Frankenstein" actor said she believes it is not only a waste of energy but also something her father would not want.

She shared an Instagram story on Monday.

“Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad. Stop believing I wanna see it or that I’ll understand, I don’t and I won’t. If you’re just trying to troll me, I’ve seen way worse, I’ll restrict and move on. But please, if you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want," Zelda wrote.

The actor spoke against AI usage which is condensing down legacies of people and added it is "gross".

“To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to ‘this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that’s enough’, just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening. You’re not making art, you’re making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else’s throat hoping they’ll give you a little thumbs up and like it. Gross.” Zelda concluded, “And for the love of EVERY THING, stop calling it ‘the future,’ AI is just badly recycling and regurgitating the past to be re-consumed. You are taking in the Human Centipede of content, and from the very very end of the line, all while the folks at the front laugh and laugh, consume and consume.” Robin, who was acclaimed for his roles in iconic movies like "Good Will Hunting", "Dead Poets Society", "Good Morning, Vietnam", "Mrs. Doubtfire" among many others, passed away in 2014 after a suicide, aged 63. PTI COR SMR SMR ATR ATR