'Zindaginama' to stream on Sony LIV from October 10

New Delhi: "Zindaginama", an anthology series exploring lives of people living with mental illness, will premiere on Sony LIV on October 10, the streamer announced on Friday.

The show's release will coincide with the World Mental Health Day, which is celebrated on October 10 every year to advocate against social stigma associated with mental health issues.

"Zindaginama" will present six unique stories -- titled "Bhanwar" by Aditya Sarpotdar," Swagatam" by Sukriti Tyagi, "One+One" by Mitakshara Kumar, "Caged" by Danny Mamik, "Puppet Show" by Rakhee Sandilya and "Purple Duniya" by Sahaan.

The series explores the emotional landscapes of those living with mental illness with every story revealing emphasising on the courage it takes to confront and survive these struggles, a press release said.

The show features an ensemble cast of Shweta Basu Prasad, Priya Bapat, Yashaswini Dayama, Lilette Dubey, Shreyas Talpade, Anjali Patil, Sumeet Vyas, Ivanka Das, Mohammad Samad, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sayandeep Sengupta, Tanmay Dhanania, Shruti Seth and Prajakta Koli.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, "Zindaginama" is an AntiMatter production and conceptualised by Mpower.