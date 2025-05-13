Zoe Kravitz joins David Leitch’s 'How To Rob a Bank'

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Zoe Kravitz, best known for "Batman", will feature in David Leitch’s directorial "How To Rob a Bank".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film from Amazon MGM Studios will have a script by Mark Bianculli and is slated to hit the big screen on September 4, 2026.

"How To Rob a Bank" reunites Kravitz with her "Mad Max: Fury Road" co-star, Nicholas Hoult. The film also stars Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson and Rhenzy Feliz.

The plot details are being kept under wraps.

The producers of the film include Kelly McCormick and Leitch under 87North, and Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody and Allan Mandelbaum through Imagine Entertainment.

Kravitz will next star in the crime thriller "Caught Stealing". It is directed by Darren Aronofsky.