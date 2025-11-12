Zoya Akhtar backed 'Turtle Walker' to open ALTEFF festival

Mumbai: Zoya Akhtar backed documentary "Turtle Walker" is set to open the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), taking place from December 4 to 14.

The festival celebrates films and filmmakers telling stories around climate awareness and action. Since its world premiere at DOC NYC in 2024, "Turtle Walker" has travelled across the globe.

The film, produced by Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Taira Malaney and the Oscar-winning HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, received the Conservation Award at the International Ocean Film Festival.

It was also honoured at the Jackson Wild Media Awards, winning both the ‘Conservation’ and ‘Grand Teton’ Awards - the highest accolades in nature and environmental filmmaking.

Malaney's documentary tells the story of an Indian pioneer in the field of sea turtle conservation, Satish Bhaskar, who dedicated his life to the protection of turtles. In the late 1970s, Satish Bhaskar embarked on an epic journey along India's spectacular coastlines, living alongside rare sea turtles to unravel the mysteries that surround them – and set out to save the enigmatic sea creatures from extinction.

Akhtar said “Turtle Walker" is a tribute to a man’s quiet heroism.

"Satish Bhaskar’s journey reminds us how deeply special every living being on this planet is, and we are excited to have it showcase at ALTEFF- a festival that supports and champions the environment and wildlife".

Festival director Kunal Khanna said they were honoured to have "Turtle Walker" as the opening film.

"Satish Bhaskar’s story is not just about conservation, it’s about commitment, humility, and the power of one individual to change the course of environmental history. This film embodies the essence of what ALTEFF stands for: celebrating stories that reconnect us with the natural world and inspire meaningful action.”

Director Malaney said working on Bhaskar’s story instilled adeep wonder for our marine world in her. "And more importantly a renewed sense of hope at a time when I needed it most.”

Kagti said the film captures both the fragility and resilience of nature, and is a story that needs to be told to as many audiences as possible.

"ALTEFF is a great platform for this Indian rooted story to be told, and we are delighted that it is the opening film of the festival,” she added.