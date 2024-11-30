Zoya Akhtar joins fellow jury members Luca Guadagnino, Andrew Garfield at Marrakech Film Festival

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who serves part of the jury of the 21st Marrakech Film Festival, walked the red carpet alongside panel head, director Luca Guadagnino and Hollywood stars Andrew Garfield and Jacob Elordi.

In a video shared by the official X page of the festival, Akhtar was spotted posing for the shutterbugs at Friday's opening ceremony of the gala in Marrakech, Morocco.

Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi, Hollywood actor Patricia Arquette, Argentine director Santiago Mitre, Belgian-French actor Virginie Efira and Moroccan actor Nadia Kounda were also part of the jury panel.

"The jury of the 21st edition competition, presided by Luca Guadagnino, and joined by Ali Abbasi, Zoya Akhtar, Patricia Arquette, Virginie Efira, Jacob Elordi, Andrew Garfield, Nadia Kounda, and Santiago Mitre. - Opening Ceremony of the #Marrakechfestival," read the caption of the post shared by Marrakech Film Festival.

According to the festival's website, its main aim is to promote and develop the art of cinema and the film industry in Morocco.

Marrakech Film Festival opened with "The Order", directed by Justin Kurzel, who returned to the gala after winning the Jury Award in 2011 for "Snowtown".

The gala will come to a close on December 7.

Akhtar's last directed film is "The Archies", which was released on Netflix last year. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS