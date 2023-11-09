Zoya Akhtar takes audience into a simpler world in The Archies trailer

Mumbai: Netflix India on Thursday released the much-anticipated trailer of the Zoya Akhtar-directed "The Archies", the live-action musical based on the characters of the popular American comics of the same name.

The film's trailer transports the audience to the whimsical world of the 1960s in the fictional town of Riverdale, India, according to the makers.

The 2 minute 49 second-long trailer introduces seven characters -- Archie (Agastya Nanda), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica (Suhana Khan), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Dot) and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda) -- from the beloved Archie comics.

Having spent a lot of her childhood reading Archie Comics, Akhtar said she was thrilled to introduce Riverdale to a new generation.

"The characters are iconic, their teenage life innocent, the world simpler, a time when less was more. Archie Comics, Netflix, Tiger Baby and Graphic India were in complete sync and wanted the adaptation to be as wholesome as the original comic was.

"It’s clean young adult content and was very fresh for Reema and me to work on. It’s also very exciting that a global IP chose the India film industry to make its first feature. Excited to get it out there," the filmmaker said in a statement.

"The Archies", the Indian adaptation of the iconic comic, is written by Reema Kagti, Akhtar and Ayesha Devitre.

The trailer, which includes original songs "Sunoh" and "Va Va Voom", ends with a message: "You are never too young to change the world".

"The Archie comics, with their timeless charm and universal theme of friendship, was a loved IP to adapt to the Indian cultural tapestry. We set out with the ambition to make a live action film with an Indian twist, and Zoya and Reema were the perfect choice to bring the story to life. "They are incredible storytellers and have made a film full of colour and heart, fantastic characters and toe-tapping songs. The Archies is truly a family entertainer with a touch of delicious nostalgia," added Monika Shergill, Vice president for Content at Netflix.

Produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India, and Archie Comics, the film will start streaming on Netflix from December 7.