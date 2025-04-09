India to buy 26 Rafale fighter jets for Navy in a deal worth more than Rs 63,000 crore

New Delhi: In a mega defence deal, India will buy 26 naval variants of Rafale fighter jets from France to further crank up naval prowess, according to government sources.

The procurement of the Rafale (M) jets along with associated ancillary equipment, including weapon systems and spares, is said to be based on an inter-governmental agreement (IGA).

"The government-to-government deal worth over Rs 63,000 crore will be signed soon. Indian Navy will get 22 single-seater and four twin-seater aircraft as part of the deal," added sources.

In July 2023, the defence ministry approved the purchase of the Rafale-M jets from France, primarily for deployment on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.

The Indian Air Force bought 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in fly-away condition. There is a thinking in the IAF that it should go for at least two more squadrons of the Rafale jets.

The defence and strategic ties between India and France have been on an upswing in the last few years.

In July 2023, India and France announced a raft of ground-breaking defence cooperation projects, including the joint development of jet and helicopter engines.

The two strategic partners also had expressed commitment to cooperate in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries.