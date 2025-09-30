PoK protests: 2 killed, several injured during protests, internet suspended

Islamabad: At least two persons were killed and over a dozen others injured, including a policeman, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as the region observed a shutter-down and wheel-jam strike amid a communications blackout, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The strike, called by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) over the issue of its unfulfilled charter of demands, saw rival groups stage simultaneous protests. Both sides accused each other of fomenting violence during an otherwise peaceful demonstration.

Mobile and internet services have remained suspended in PoK since Sunday noon, and sources said the curbs could continue until Wednesday, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The casualties occurred around Neelum Bridge after midday on Monday, when a ‘peace rally’ led by Muslim Conference leader Raja Saqib Majeed clashed with the JKJAAC protesters who were gathered there.

Witnesses claimed that participants of the peace rally fired upon JKJAAC demonstrators “without any provocation”.

A crockery shop owner died during treatment after being hit by a bullet during the demonstrations, the report said, quoting an official at the Combined Military Hospital.

Another shopkeeper, who was wounded by shrapnel, claimed that demonstrators had tried to make space to let Majeed’s convoy pass, but said that members of his posse came out of their vehicles and attacked them.

According to another eyewitness, the peace rally was protected by police and paramilitary troops. Police lobbed tear-gas shells at JAC demonstrators and fired at them.

People at the hospital showed spent bullet casings, which they said they had collected from the ground while trying to rescue injured people.

The protest began two years ago to secure a regular and subsidised supply of flour and electricity in the region, but has now been joined by additional demands such as the reduction in privileges enjoyed by the Kashmiri elite, abolition of reserved assembly seats and free education and health facilities.

The JKJAAC alleges that the fresh protest is being held this time because the government has failed to fully implement the agreement reached two years ago.

The protestors put forward a 38-point charter of demands. Among the key demands are an end to the 12 reserved seats for refugees and the rollback of privileges enjoyed by the elite.

Other demands include construction of several road projects, relief in taxes, subsidy on flour and electricity, end of job quotas for refugees, reform in the judiciary and several other demands of local nature.

Later in the evening, hundreds of people gathered at Muzafarrabad’s Lal Chowk, where JAC leaders including Shaukat Nawaz Mir delivered speeches.

Mir called on the crowd to reassemble at the same spot at 11 am on Tuesday for the next course of action.

All businesses and shops remained shuttered and street vendors were absent almost across PoK, while roads also remained deserted.

Reports also suggested that similar gatherings were staged in Rawalakot and Sudhnoti, while in Bhimber, a rally was led by Ehsanul Haq, the brother of the region's "prime minister" Chaudhry Anwarul Haq. Ehsanul is associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed former premier Imran Khan, according to the report.