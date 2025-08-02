$1 million Jain Studies Endowment established at University of Texas in US' Austin

Houston, Aug 2 (PTI) A $1 million endowment has been established at the University of Texas at Austin to advance the academic study of Jainism, marking a significant milestone for the Jain community in North America.

The Tirthankar Sumatinath Distinguished Professorship in Jain Studies will be housed within UT Austin’s Department of Asian Studies. It is the 24th endowed chair supported by the Academic Liaison Committee (ALC) of the Federation of Jain Associations in North America (JAINA), fulfilling the vision of honouring all 24 Tirthankaras, the spiritual teachers of Jainism.

A formal celebration was held on July 19 at the Jain Vishwa Bharati (JVB) Center in Houston, attended by university officials, community patrons, donors, diplomats, and religious leaders. The event opened with Jain chants led by Samanijis from JVB centres in Houston and Miami.

Consul General of India D C Manjunath, Houston Councilmember Tiffany Thomas, UT Liberal Arts Dean David Sosa and Professors Donald Davis and Akbar Hyder were among the dignitaries present.

In his remarks, Consul General Manjunath praised the initiative and expressed confidence that the professorship would provide future generations with dedicated access to Jain thought, helping explore its timeless values of non-violence, compassion, sustainability and ethical living.

Manjunath noted that this achievement aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent emphasis on sustainable development through Jain principles.

Key donors include Jasvant and Meera Modi (Vardhaman Charitable Foundation), Swatantra and Bimla Jain Foundation, Sulekh Jain, Prem Jain and Alok and Ritu Jain.

Samani Chaitanya Pragya, a senior nun and speaker at the event, called the celebration “a sacred moment of knowledge-sharing and peace-building,” noting that Jain values of non-violence and restraint are especially relevant today.

Dean David Sosa remarked that the professorship “strengthens our commitment to academic excellence and global engagement through the study of diverse religious traditions.” Councilmember Tiffany Thomas presented a certificate of recognition to JVB Houston, commending its role in civic education and promoting non-violence.

The Department of Asian Studies stated it was “thrilled to work with the donors to secure this generous gift,” adding that it will strengthen existing faculty and resources in South Asian religious studies.

Lead donor Jasvant Modi emphasised the importance of moving from temple-building to knowledge-building within the diaspora. “This collaboration with UT-Austin fulfils our call to invest in peace, nurture compassionate global citizens, and shape resilient communities,” he said.

The new professorship will support academic programmes in Jain philosophy, non-violence, ethics, sustainability, wellness and peace studies. It will also promote outreach to schools and community groups through public education and interfaith engagement.

This initiative is part of ALC’s broader global effort to expand Jain academic scholarship. In 2025, the committee is also supporting programs at the University of Arizona, Claremont School of Theology, Arihanta Institute and Oxford University, with new initiatives planned for Washington, DC, and Japan. In collaboration with Pune-based ISJS, ALC has trained over 1,200 scholars from 40 universities across 26 countries.

“Jain values are universal and timely,” said ALC Vice Chair Dr. Manish Mehta. “This endowment ensures they will be shared with future generations.” PTI SHK AMJ AMJ