10 dead in road accident in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Apr 15 (PTI) At least ten people were killed and eight injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a passenger coach in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Lakki Ghunda Khel on the main Indus highway in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, spokesperson for 1122 Rescue said here.

Five ambulances and a recovery vehicle were dispatched to the scene soon after receiving the information, he said, adding, the rescue team extricated all individuals from the coach.

The injured were shifted to a hospital at the district headquarters. The condition of several injured is critical, the spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expressed sorrow over the death of 10 passengers and offered prayers for the departed. PTI AYZ NPK NPK