10 flood victims killed as boats capsize in Pakistan's Punjab province

Lahore, Sep 12 (PTI) At least 10 flood victims, including children, were killed when three boats capsized in Pakistan's Punjab province during a rescue operation, an official said on Friday.

According to an official of the Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, a massive evacuation is underway in south Punjab as floodwater submerged hundreds of villages there.

"During an evacuation operation, three boats near Multan and Bahawalnagar capsized, resulting in the death of 10 flood victims, including children. However, the rescuers saved 40 others from drowning," he said.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Thursday that 78 people were killed in flood-related incidents in the province since August 23.

With these 10 casualties, the death toll has climbed to 88.

"Since the start of floods in Punjab on August 23, 78 people lost their lives, 4.2 million people have been impacted/displaced," Bokhari had told a press conference here.

The Punjab government said over the last three days, it has rescued more than 16,000 people trapped in flood-affected areas in southern Punjab. PTI MZ SCY