10 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for alleged poaching

Colombo, Jan 14 (PTI) The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 10 Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.

The arrests were made on Monday in the northern sea area off Delft Island, the Navy said in a statement.

The 10 Indian fishermen and their seized trawler were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Myliddy, Jaffna, for legal proceedings, it said.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other’s waters. The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

In 2025, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 346 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching and seized 44 trawlers, according to the statement.