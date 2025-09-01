10 Indian-origin men charged in Singapore for being part of brawl

Singapore, Sep 1 (PTI) Ten Indian-origin men were charged in a Singapore court on Monday after they allegedly took part in a brawl at a coffee shop of an industrial estate last month that left two victims with stab wounds.

They were identified as B Vinaash, 21; Khailash Misra Goppal, 22; Visva Manivannan, 23; Gokeda Prushothaman Naidu Gokeda Somu Naidu, 25; Vignesh Manivannan, 27; Jeremy Pravindran, 28; Ghanisheelan Vijaya Kumar, 30; Gokeda Sathish Naidu, 31; Joshua Navindran Suranthiran, 32; and Viknesh Rajandren, 33.

Chinese-origin Roy Tan Guo Rong, 34, was also charged as part of the group.

Each man faces one charge of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon, reported The Straits Times.

For rioting while armed with a weapon, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned, according to the report.

The 11 men are accused of ganging up against two people at Block 9, Toa Payoh Industrial Park, one of the largest Singapore housing and industrial estates shortly before 10 am on August 24.

Police said after the brawl, a 21-year-old victim sustained stab wounds on the arm, while another victim, aged 30, had a stab wound on his back. PTI GS GSP GSP