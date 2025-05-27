10 Indians among over 100 climbers honoured in Nepal to mark first Mt Everest ascent

Kathmandu, May 27 (PTI) Ten Indian climbers are among over 100 mountaineers honoured in Nepal on Tuesday to commemorate the first successful ascent of Mount Everest by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation Badri Pandey honoured Nepalese and international Everest summiters ahead of the International Everest Day on May 29.

"The Nepal government is not only committed to promoting mountain tourism, but we are also concerned about the safety of the climbers and the preservation of the Himalayas for future generations," Pandey said.

"We must care and protect the mountains for the future generations to come," he said.

Over 100 climbers from Nepal, India, China, Australia, Bangladesh, Singapore, the Philippines, Palestine Territory and the United Kingdom, among others, were honoured with a certificate of appreciation.

There were 10 climbers from India who were honoured at the Everest Summitters Summit, organised by Everest Alliance Nepal, are Ashish Singh, Nisha Kumari, Anuja Vaidya, Baljit Kaur, Suvidha Kadlag, Surya Prakash, Shaik Himansha, Satyarup Siddhanta, Jyoti Ratre and Aditi. Nepal's Mingma Sherpa, the first South Asian climber to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters and the youngest Chinese summitter Xu Zhu Oyun were among those who received the honour.

International Everest Day is celebrated every May 29 in commemoration of the first ascent of Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa of Nepal in 1953. PTI SBP NSA NSA