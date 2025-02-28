10 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

Karachi, Feb 28 (PTI) A bomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday injured ten people including a security official, according to officials.

The explosion took place on a main road in Quetta near a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps, Gawalmandi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anwar Ali told reporters.

He said the blast was apparently caused by an IED set off by remote control.

“Early investigations show the IED had 2-3 kilograms of explosives in,” Ali said.

Five shops and a paramilitary vehicle were damaged in the blast that took place on Jan Muhammad Raod, he said.

The blast follows a few days of relative peace in the restive province where insurgent and militant groups frequently target security forces, civilians and foreigners in terror attacks.

In a separate incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Nowshera, six people, including JUI-S leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani were killed and many others injured when a suicide blast ripped through the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary.

Three policemen were injured in the blast.