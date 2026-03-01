10 killed as protesters storm US Consulate in Pakistan's Karachi city

Karachi (PTI): At least 10 people were killed, and several were injured on Sunday after clashes broke out between police and protesters as they tried to storm the gates of the US Consulate in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi.

The clashes broke out following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday in a joint US-Israeli air strike.

Dr Sumaiya Syed said so far 10 bodies have been brought to the Civil Hospital, and some appeared to have bullet wounds. The protesters began gathering on the road leading to the consulate building as soon as the death of Iran's Supreme Leader was confirmed in the ongoing Israeli and US strikes on Iran.

Syed said that around 30 injured persons are getting treatment at the hospital’s trauma centre.

"The injured include four policemen," she said.

Senior police official, SSP Asad Reza, said after the crowd started attacking the police, they had to use tear gas shells and rubber bullets to control the situation.

The police also baton-charged the crowd, but one of them later claimed to a TV channel that the police also fired upon them.

A large number of demonstrators were gathered around the consulate, and police opened fire on them while they were attempting to break into the US Consulate.

Sindh Minister for Interior Ziaul Hasan Langar has requested immediate details from the Additional IG Karachi, stressing that "No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands." He called for enhanced security at sensitive installations. He added that alternative routes should be determined to maintain traffic flow during the protests.

"Law enforcement agencies are fully alert and monitoring the situation closely," the minister added.

The minister concluded that action will be taken against those disrupting law and order in accordance with the law.

He further added that a judicial inquiry had been formed to ascertain the entire incident, but rebuked suggestions that those killed were hit by US Marines guarding the consulate.

"What we know is that protesters turned violent and tried to break through the security cordon around the consulate and clashed with the police, and some of them were very violent due to which police had to respond accordingly," he said on Sunday.

The US consulate is inside a fortified building on the Mai Kolachi road, which is also close to a Naval housing society, but is surrounded by low-income neighbourhoods.

Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Welfare Trust said that some of the protesters had turned very violent and even attacked his volunteers and ambulances.

The authorities have now closed down all roads leading to the consulate and announced alternate routes.

In its statement, the US Embassy in Islamabad said: “We are monitoring reports of ongoing demonstrations at the US Consulate General in Karachi and Lahore, as well as calls for additional demonstrations at the US Embassy in Islamabad and Consulate General Peshawar.

"We advise US citizens in Pakistan to monitor local news and observe good personal security practices, including being aware of your surroundings, avoiding large crowds, and ensuring your STEP (Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme) registration is up to date." Shia organisations had announced a march towards the US Consulate in Karachi in protest of the Khamenei’s death and voiced their intention to march towards the mission.

Traffic police said routes leading to Numaish Chowrangi had been closed and alternative routes were being provided to motorists.

Meanwhile, protests have also been reported in Islamabad and Lahore on Sunday following the assassination of Khamenei.

In Islamabad, Tehreek-e-Jafaria Pakistan announced a protest and a planned encirclement of the US Embassy. Authorities have responded by sealing the Red Zone and deploying additional personnel on all roads leading to it, the report added.

Security checkpoints have been intensified, with every vehicle and motorcycle being thoroughly inspected. Armoured vehicles and extra forces have also been deployed. The Islamabad Police urged citizens not to travel towards the Red Zone.

Section 144 has been enforced in Islamabad, said the district administration. Under Section 144, all types of gatherings will be considered illegal.

The district administration urged citizens not to participate in any gatherings or assemblies. It warned that strict legal action would be taken in the event of any protest, demonstration, or gathering.

In Lahore, protests have continued outside the Press Club against Israel and the United States’ actions against Iran. Security at the US Consulate has been tightened, and fresh police units have arrived to reinforce the area.

Protesters began a sit-in, carrying placards bearing the image of Iran's Supreme Leader. Anti-US slogans were reportedly raised, while the Anti-Riot Force maintained a strong security presence at the protest site.

The United States and Israel said an air strike killed Khamenei as part of what they described as the most ambitious series of attacks on Iran in decades. Iranian state media confirmed the 86-year-old leader’s death on Saturday.