10 killed in fog-related accidents in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore, Jan 7 (PTI) At least 10 people were killed on Wednesday in two fog-related accidents in Pakistan's Punjab province, an official said. In the first incident, five people died while 27 others injured when a passenger bus carrying them fell into a ravine near Talagang, Chakwal, some 300kms from Lahore. According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Emergency Department's Rescue 1122, the bus was going to Multan from Rawalpindi.

"As the motorway was closed due to fog, the driver opted for an alternative route -- the GT Road. In the thick fog at around 2 am, the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn, and the bus plunged into a 100-foot-deep ravine," he said.

Five passengers, including the driver, died on the spot while 27 others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of another five is stated to be critical, he said. In another incident, the Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that five people died when a mini-truck carrying 50 sheep and goats overturned on Toba Tek Singh-Faisalabad Road, some 200kms from Lahore, in dense fog.

"The mini-truck hit a motorcycle rickshaw when it overturned, as a result, five persons, including a child, died on the spot. The other five injured were shifted to the hospital, where their condition is stated to be out of danger," the spokesperson said. PTI MZ ZH ZH