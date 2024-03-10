10 militants killed by security forces in separate operations in northwestern Pakistan

Peshawar, Mar 9 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed ten terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Saturday.

The operations were conducted in the North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media wing.

At least four terrorists were killed during an operation on Friday, and during a follow-up sanitisation operation on Saturday, four more terrorists were shot dead by the security forces.

In a separate operation in the district, two terrorists trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border were killed and three others were injured.

Pakistan has seen a sharp spike in terror incidents since the Taliban-led interim govt came to power in Afghanistan.

The hardline Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 bringing to an end the government in Kabul when the army, trained and equipped by the US and allies, melted away with a speed that surprised even the rebels.