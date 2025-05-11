10 mountaineers conquer Mt Kanchenjunga

Kathmandu, May 11 (PTI) A team of 10 mountaineers comprising five Nepalese and five foreign climbers have successfully climbed 8,586-metre-high Mt Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak.

The feat achieved on Saturday marks the first ascent of the peak this climbing season, said Thaneswar Guragai, General Manager of Seven Summit Treks.

The foreign climbers were Flutura Ibrahimi (Kosovo), Adrian Michael Hayes (UK), Alirza Behpour and Seyedhamidreza Hashemi (Iran), and Saeed Almemari (UAE). The Nepalese climbers were Lakpa Temba Sherpa, Ngima Dorchi Sherpa, Phur Tshering Sherpa, Gyalu Sherpa, and Changba Sherpa. PTI SBP SCY SCY