10 people killed after bus falls into deep gorge in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

NewsDrum Desk
HRTC BUS ACCIDENT

Representative image

Peshawar: At least 10 people were killed and 15 injured when an overspeeding bus they were travelling fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late last night, police said on Wednesday.

The bus was on its way to a hilly village from Khanpur, in the Haripur district, when it met with the accident in Tarnava.

The driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn due to overspeeding and fell into a deep gorge, police said.

The deceased included men, women and children.

Rescue vehicles rushed to the accident site evacuated the injured passengers with the help of local people and shifted them to a trauma centre in Haripur district.

