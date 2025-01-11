10 people killed in road accident in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 11 (PTI) At least 10 people, including women, were killed and 16 others injured in a collision between a passenger coach and a trailer in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place on the Indus Highway at the Amberi Kalle Chowk in Karak district, when the overspeeding trailer ran over the passenger coach coming from the opposite direction. Three passengers died on the spot, while seven others succumbed to injuries in the hospital during treatment. The condition of some injured was stated to be critical, according to hospital sources.

The police and rescue authorities rushed to the site and shifted those injured to a hospital.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expressed sorrow over the death of the ten passengers in the accident.

He directed that all necessary medical facilities be provided to the injured passengers in the accident.

"We share the grief of the families of the deceased in the Indus Highway accident," said Gandapur. PTI AYZ AMS GRS GRS GRS