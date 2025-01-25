10 terrorists arrested as law enforcement agencies dismantle 'terrorist network' in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore, Jan 25 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies in Pakistan's Punjab province have dismantled a "major terrorist network" and arrested 10 militants affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, police said on Saturday.

"During a series of intelligence-based operations across the province this week, the security agencies' swift and decisive action has averted planned attacks on critical infrastructure in Lahore and other cities of Punjab," a spokesperson for the counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Punjab Police said in a statement.

He said 163 intelligence-driven operations were carried out in districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Sargodha, and Faisalabad.

"These operations led to the arrest of 10 dangerous terrorists. Among those detained is a highly dangerous militant from the TTP apprehended in Lahore with explosives in his possession," the official said.

More than 3,000 grams of explosives, 11 detonators, 22 feet of safety fuse wire, an IED bomb, and banned literature have been recovered from their possession.

The spokesperson said the militants were plotting attacks on key government buildings and other significant targets.

He said 10 cases have been registered against the terrorists and further investigation is underway.

The official said the suspects were moved to an undisclosed location for further interrogation. PTI MZ PY PY