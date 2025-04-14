10 terrorists, including two Sikh men, arrested in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore, Apr 14 (PTI) Two Sikhs are among 10 terrorists arrested by the law enforcers in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Monday.

According to a spokesperson of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police, it foiled a major terrorist plan by arresting 10 terrorists during operations in different areas of Punjab.

"Among the arrested terrorists are two Pakistani Sikhs -- Suraj Singh and Badal Singh. Both Sikhs have been arrested from Rawalpindi. They hail from Nankana Sahib district of Punjab and are active members of Jaey Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, a separatist political party advocating separation of Sindh province from Pakistan." The spokesperson further said it conducted 189 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province last week and arrested the 10 terrorists and recovered weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

He said the other eight arrested terrorists are from banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"The terrorists had planned to target important buildings in Rawalpindi and other cities of Punjab," he said and added that nine separate cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is underway. PTI MZ AMS