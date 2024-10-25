10 TTP militants killed by law enforcement agencies in Pak's Punjab

Lahore, Oct 24 (PTI) At least 10 militants from banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group were killed by law enforcement agencies in Punjab province of Pakistan on Thursday, police said.

"A covert operation was launched in the hilly Malakhel area of Mianwali city based on intelligence reports about the presence of 10 to 15 terrorists. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued between the police and the terrorists," a CTD spokesperson said.

During the exchange, 10 terrorists were killed while all CTD and Elite Force officers and personnel remained unharmed, the spokesperson added.

Punjab Inspector General of PoliceUsman Anwa praised the CTD team, the Mianwali police chief, and their forces for their significant success against the terrorists.

“The Punjab Police is on high alert and we will not rest until we crush the nefarious plans of these terrorists,” Anwar said.

The spokesperson said the terrorists were planning a large-scale sabotage in Punjab.

A search operation is ongoing in the area and efforts to identify the killed terrorists are underway, he said. PTI MZ PY PY PY