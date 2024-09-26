10 year-old refugee boy died in explosion in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Sep 26 (PTI) A 10-year-old refugee boy was killed when an old mortar shell exploded in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, rescue officials said.

Spokesman for Rescue 1122 said the refugee, who collected waste, died near Khazana Sugar Mill in Peshawar district when the shell, which was possibly in a dustbin, exploded in his hands as he picked it up.

The police have been rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

A combing operation is underway to clear the area from any other explosives, a police official said.

It has been ascertained that the child who was a refuse collector picked up a hand grenade which exploded in his hand causing his death. PTI AYZ PY PY PY