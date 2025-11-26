106 parties seek EC registration to contest Nepal's March 5 general election

Kathmandu, Nov 26 (PTI) As many as 106 political parties in Nepal have applied for registration to contest the parliamentary election scheduled for March 5 next year.

The Election Commission (EC) had earlier set November 26 as the last date for political parties to file for election registration. The deadline was later extended to November 30.

Of the 134 parties currently registered with the EC, 106 have submitted applications to participate in the upcoming election to the House of Representatives (HoR), EC spokesperson Suman Adhikari said.

The final list of political parties eligible to participate in the March 5 general election will be published on December 6 after the scrutiny of documents submitted to the EC, he said.

According to the Commission, 837,094 new voters have been added to the electoral roll following the announcement of the fresh election. There were 18,168,000 eligible voters in the country during the last general election in 2022. PTI SBP SCY SCY