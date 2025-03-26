11 Indian nationals arrested in Nepal for running online gambling racket

Kathmandu, Mar 26 (PTI) 11 Indian nationals have been arrested in Nepal for allegedly running an online gambling racket that was also involved in cryptocurrency transactions.

Based on a tip off, a special police team raided a house rented by the Indian nationals in Deula Tole in Budhanilkantha municipality, about 10 kilometres north of Kathmandu, on Tuesday evening.

As per preliminary investigation, the group had been involved in online gambling with transactions exceeding Nepalese Rs 2 billion and had been dealing with nearly Rs 10 million worth of cryptocurrency.

The arrested individuals are mainly from Rajasthan and are aged between 19 and 28.

The Kathmandu District Court granted police a seven-day remand of the accused, Superintendent of Police Apil Raj Bohara said.