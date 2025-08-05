11 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for visa overstay, illegal gambling

Colombo, Aug 5 (PTI) Eleven Indian nationals including three women were arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly overstaying after their visa expired and engaging in illegal gambling, police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested included eight men and three women between the ages of 22 and 43.

The arrests were made on Monday night after raids were conducted in the Akuregoda area of Thalangama following a tip-off, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.

Around 20 mobile phones, three laptops and a tablet computer were among the equipment seized, police said. PTI CORR GRS GRS GRS