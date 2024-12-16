11 Indians found dead at restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri: Indian mission

Tbilisi: Eleven Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri, the Indian mission here said on Monday.

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said the initial inspection found no signs of injury or violence. All victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning, local media reported, citing police.

The Indian mission in Tbilisi said that it was saddened to learn of the unfortunate passing of eleven Indian nationals in Gaudauri and extended its deepest condolences to their families.

"The embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India. We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support," the mission said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier, the mission had said that all 12 victims were Indian nationals.

It is learnt that the victims were employees of an Indian restaurant 'Haveli' in Gudauri.

People familiar with the matter said that the victims were from north India.

Georgia's internal affairs ministry statement said 11 victims were foreigners while one victim was a citizen.

It added that the bodies of all victims, employees in the same Indian restaurant, were found in bedrooms on the second floor of the facility.

The police started an investigation under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which implies negligent manslaughter.

According to the preliminary investigation, a power generator was placed in an indoor area, a closed space near the bedrooms, which was turned on, probably after the power supply was turned off on Friday night.

A forensic medical examination has also been appointed to determine the "exact cause of death".

Investigative actions are "actively" being carried out, with forensic-criminalistics working on the spot, and interviews of persons related to the case are being conducted.