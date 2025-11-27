11 killed, 2 injured in train accident in China

Beijing, Nov 27 (PTI) A test train hit a group of maintenance workers on the track early Thursday in China's southwestern city of Kunming, killing 11 people and injuring two others, local railway authorities said.

The accident occurred at the Luoyangzhen station in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province, according to the China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, and the railway station has resumed operations, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. PTI KJV ZH ZH