11 killed as gunmen spray passenger vehicle in Pakistan's restive NW province

Peshawar: At least 11 people were killed and six others injured as unidentified gunmen opened fire on a passenger vehicle in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

The gunmen ambushed the passenger vehicle in the area of Kanj Alizai, district Kurram bordering Afghanistan, deputy commissioner said.

The attackers sprayed the vehicle with bullets killing 11 passengers and injuring six others, including a woman.

The law enforcement personnel rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area and started a search operation to arrest the fleeing accused.

No group has claimed any responsibility as yet for the killings.