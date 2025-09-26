11 killed in accident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Sep 26 (PTI) At least 11 members of a family were killed and three others injured in a road accident in northwestern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rescue officials said on Friday.

The accident occurred in the Dera Ismail Khan district late on Thursday when the brakes of the vehicle failed, causing it to plunge into a ravine. The vehicle was en route to Dera Ismail Khan from the Zhob district.

According to rescue officials, seven bodies were recovered from the site, including five women, a man, and a child. Whereas the three injured were given immediate first aid.

Officials further confirmed that all of the deceased belonged to the same family. PTI AYZ SKS GSP