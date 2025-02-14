11 killed in Pakistan as roadside bomb hits vehicle carrying coal miners

Islamabad, Feb 14 (PTI) At least 11 people were killed and seven others injured when a roadside bomb struck a vehicle carrying coal miners in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Friday, officials said.

The blast hit a mini truck in the Shahrag area of Harnai district of the province, according to Harnai Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar.

"We have moved at least 11 bodies to the hospital and seven workers who were wounded have also been sent for medical attention,” Kakar said.

He said the victim worked in the coal mines and they were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police said that initial reports showed that the blast was caused due to an Improvised Explosive Device, which was planted on the roadside.

The officials of law enforcement agencies rushed to the place and launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind expressed grief over the tragic incident, stating that an investigation had been launched.

Rind said that evidence was being collected, and an initial investigation showed that the explosive material was planted on the roadside and was detonated when the truck passed by.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. But similar attacks in the past have been blamed on the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army.

Banned insurgent groups in the restive northwestern province have grown bolder in recent months and have frequently targeted security forces, security installations, civilians and Chinese nationals working in Balochistan.