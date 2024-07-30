11 of a family killed as torrential rains lash Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Jul 30 (PTI) At least 11 people of a family, including six children, were killed when flood waters entered the basement of their house amidst torrential rains in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Darra Adam Khel Tehsil of Kohat district, 35 kilometres south of Peshawar.

The family was stuck in the basement of the house when it was flooded with rainy water, resulting in the death of six children, three women and two men, the provincial disaster management agency said.

The rescue teams rushed to the site and retrieved the bodies. The bodies were moved to the hospital in Kohat, rescue officials said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed profound grief over the deaths.

Heavy rains during the monsoon season in Pakistan often cause flash floods and urban flooding in many parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday warned the monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal were expected to enter the central and southern parts of Pakistan, bringing heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the country’s river systems, Dawn News reported.

The NDMA said flash floods were expected in many parts of Pakistan.

In its advisory, the authority advised the at-risk population to avoid flood waters and find a safe location away from flood-prone areas.