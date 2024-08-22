11 policemen killed, injured as outlaws attack their vehicles

Lahore, Aug 22 (PTI) At least 11 policemen were killed and several injured when outlaws attacked them with rockets in Punjab province of Pakistan on Thursday, police said.

Many police personnel were also taken hostage in Rahim Yar Khan district, some 400 kilometres from Lahore when two police mobile vans got stuck in a muddy roadway at Machah Point.

"Meanwhile dacoits (outlaws) reached there and attacked them with rockets. At least 11 cops were killed in the attack on the spot while some of them were taken hostages and remaining were injured," a spokesperson for the Punjab police said.

He added the death toll might increase as the condition of some of the injured was critical.

The outlaws managed to flee after the attack.

The spokesperson said a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan following the incident.

Taking strict notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered IG Police Dr Usman Anwar to rush to the spot and launch an operation to recover the policemen taken hostage by the outlaws.

She said the outlaws' rule in kacha areas (suburbs) of such districts will not be tolerated.