11 security personnel, 1 child killed in attack in Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 17 (PTI) Militants from the banned TTP rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a checkpost in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing 11 security personnel and a child, the military said on Tuesday.

TTP claimed responsibility for the deadly suicide attack on the FC check post in the Bajaur district bordering Afghanistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “On February 16, a cowardly terrorist attack was attempted on security forces and law enforcement agencies’ joint check post in Bajaur District by Khwarij belonging to Fitna al Khwarij”.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement by ISPR added that 12 terrorists were eliminated after security forces retaliated and “engaged the fleeing khwarij with precision”.

“In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall. Due to the impact of the blast, infrastructure collapsed killing eleven..." ISPR elaborated that the blast affected residential buildings in the area as well, “leading to the killing of one innocent young girl”.

Another seven people were injured, including women and children, the ISPR said.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other sponsored kharji found in the area as a relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the statement added.

“The sacrifices of our brave soldiers and innocent civilians further reinforce our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation at all costs,” the statement concluded.

The development comes days after an additional station house officer was killed as terrorists attacked a police station in the War Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district.

In December 2025, a major-ranked officer was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the district. KP has seen a rise in terrorist attacks in the past year.

According to the Annual Security Report 2025 from the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), KP recorded a significant surge in violence last year as “fatalities rose from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025”.

This marked an “absolute increase of 711 deaths, accounting for over 82 per cent of the net national rise and marking almost a 44pc year-on-year surge in violence in the province”.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, has taken notice of a suicide attack on an FC check post in the Malangi area of Mamond, Bajaur, and strongly condemned the incident.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the killing of security personnel in the terrorist attack, along with the tragic death of a child, is deeply saddening.

He directed rescue agencies to carry out immediate and comprehensive relief operations following the blast.

He added that the rescue efforts are being intensified to pull out those trapped under the debris.

The provincial government, he said, stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of those killed in their hour of grief.

The Chief Minister emphasised that such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot dampen the nation’s resolve. He stressed that a comprehensive and result-oriented strategy is indispensable for the complete eradication of terrorism.

He further stated that terrorism is a collective challenge for the entire country and assured that operations against elements inimical to peace will be further intensified across the province. PTI AYZ AMS