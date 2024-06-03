11 workers killed in coal mine accident in Pakistan's Balochistan

Karachi, Jun 3 (PTI) At least 11 workers died on Monday from suffocation in the Sanjadi coal mine area outside Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's Balochistan province, an official said.

Abdul Ghani, the chief mines inspector in the province, confirmed that 11 workers who were in the mine suffocated to death after the mine filled up with deadly methane gas and collapsed.

Sanjadi is some 40 kilometres from Quetta.

"All the workers belonged to Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and their bodies have been recovered and will be sent to their hometown for burial,” Ghani said.

Mining in Pakistan is infamous for its hazardous working conditions. PTI CORR ZH ZH