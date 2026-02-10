12 killed, 8 injured as bus falls into river in Nepal

Kathmandu, Feb 10 (PTI) Twelve people were killed and eight others injured on Tuesday after a passenger bus fell into a river in central Nepal, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am when the bus enroute to Okhaldhunga from Kathmandu fell into the Tamakoshi River in Ramechhap municipality in Bagmati province, 150 km east of Kathmandu, they said.

Ten of the 12 deceased passengers were identified, Manthali Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Keshab Singh Dhami was reported as saying by The Himalayan Times.

Eight people, including the driver, were injured in the accident, said Ramechhap Police Inspector Rajan Prasad Timilsina.

The injured were undergoing treatment at Khurkot-based Jeevan Hospital and Manthali Hospital.

Residents, security personnel, and rescue teams at the accident site transported the injured to various hospitals.

Police have taken the bus driver into custody. The search for the remaining passengers is underway.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. PTI SBP/SKS ZH ZH