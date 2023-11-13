12 killed in road accidents in Pakistan's Punjab province

Lahore, Nov 13 (PTI) Twelve people, including women and children, were killed in two separate road accidents in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, six members of a family died in a fatal collision between two cars in Lahore's posh area - Defence Housing Authority (DHA) - on Sunday evening.

According to police, the accident was a result of reckless driving by a teenage boy of DHA.

According to the FIR, Rukhsana Bibi, her son, daughter-in-law and their two kids and her son-in-law were returning from their relatives' house in DHA in a car when a rashly-driven car hit it from the rear. The car flipped over many times and most of the inmates died on the spot while others succumbed to their wounds in hospital.

Police claim to have arrested teenager driver Afnan Shafqat from the spot and named him in the FIR.

Police said the boy was racing with other cars as he hit the ill-fated vehicle from the rear while doing zig zag.

Driving cars in groups recklessly, risking lives of commuters, is a regular feature in the DHA every Saturday and Sunday. The practice has been going on unnoticed since long as most of them belonged to the elite families.

In the other incident, six people, five of them of a family, were killed during a collision between a car and a bus in Sheikhupura, some 50kms from Lahore, Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Manzoor Hussain along with his four family members -- his wife, a brother, two cousins -- was going to Lahore by car to attend a wedding ceremony when it collided head on with a bus coming from the opposition direction on Sheikhupura road.

The accident was so fatal that all five inmates in the car died on the spot while the driver of the bus was also killed. Seven bus passengers suffered injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment. PTI MZ ZH ZH