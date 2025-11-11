Islamabad: At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in a suicide attack outside a court in Pakistan's capital on Tuesday, according to the state media.

The attack occurred near the entrance of the court complex in the G-11 area of the capital.

The rescue authorities have retrieved 12 bodies, state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) reported.

"The bodies of 12 individuals killed in the blast have been transferred to PIMS (Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital,” it said on X.

It added that 20 injured individuals have been shifted to the emergency department of the PIMS Hospital.

PTV further reported that it was a suicide bombing. “The suicide bomber's head was found lying on the road,” it reported.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the blast, but the attack came days after the third round of talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban failed to reach any agreement to tackle the issue of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the site of the blast and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.