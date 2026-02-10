12 killed, multiple injured after bus falls into river in Nepal

Kathmandu, Feb 10 (PTI) At least 12 persons were killed and eight others injured on Tuesday after a passenger bus fell into a river in central Nepal, local media reported.

The incident occurred around 11 am when the bus enroute to Okhaldhunga from Kathmandu fell into the Tamakoshi River in Ramechhap municipality in Bagmati province, reported The Kathmandu Post.

Ten of the 12 deceased passengers were identified, Manthali Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Keshab Singh Dhami was reported as saying by The Himalayan Times.

Eight people, including the driver, were injured in the crash, said Ramechhap Police Inspector Rajan Prasad Timilsina.

Residents, security personnel, and rescue teams at the accident site transported the injured to various hospitals.