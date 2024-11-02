12 suspected terrorists belonging to TTP arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province

Lahore, Nov 2 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies have arrested 12 suspected terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from different parts of Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said on Saturday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said in a statement that it foiled a major terror plan in Punjab by arresting the 12 suspected TTP terrorists.

The CTD said it conducted 140 intelligence-based operations in various districts of the province in the last few days in which 12 suspected terrorists were arrested from Bhakkar, Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Jhang.

The CTD said the terrorists had planned sabotage in the province and wanted to target important installations. They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation, it said.

Last week, the CTD had shot dead 10 suspected TTP terrorists in Mianwali district, over 300 km from Lahore. PTI MZ GSP GSP