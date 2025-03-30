12 terrorists killed in drone strikes by Pakistani forces, civilian deaths reported

Peshawar, Mar 30 (PTI) As many as 12 terrorists have been killed while some civilians lost their lives in drone attacks by Pakistani security forces on a militant hideout in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the country.

The "counter-terrorism operation" on Saturday morning targeted hideouts of terrorists in the remote hilltop area of Katlang in the Mardan district, the provincial government said in a press note.

It confirmed the civilian casualties and suggested that women and children might be among the victims. Later, official reports said 12 terrorists were killed during the operation.

The press note, issued on Saturday, said the operation was based on "credible intelligence" about armed militants using the location as a hideout and transit point. It said "several high-value targets linked to ongoing militant activities in the region" were killed in the operation.

"Unfortunately, subsequent reports have confirmed the presence of non-combatants, including women and children, at the periphery of the target zone, resulting in tragic civilian casualties," the press note stated.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Ali Amin Gandapur said the death of civilians during the operation was highly condemnable and tragic.

Terming it an "immensely painful and regrettable development", the press note said every effort is made to avoid "collateral damage". "However, the complex terrain, the deliberate tactics of militants to embed within civilian populations, and the fog of war can sometimes lead to unintended consequences," it added.

The government said it was providing medical assistance to the injured and facilitating relief and compensation for the victims' families. Measures were being taken to investigate the circumstances surrounding civilian presence in the area, the press note added.

"Security forces are committed to upholding the highest standards of operational conduct and remain focused on eliminating threats while preserving civilian safety," it said.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the information adviser of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister, also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, calling it a "tragic and unfortunate incident" resulting from the targeting of terrorists.

"The government extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the affected families during this difficult time," he said, adding the protection of civilians remains the highest priority in such operations.

Another press note issued by the provincial government late on Saturday night said a thorough inquiry will be conducted into the death of civilians. The provincial government will present its clear stance on the incident after the inquiry report is released, it said.

The note also said the provincial government shares the grief of the bereaved families and extends heartfelt condolences and sympathy.

Reiterating its commitment to eradicating terrorism from the region, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration said it would provide all possible support to the families of the civilians killed inadvertently in the anti-terror operation.