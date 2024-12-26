125th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh marked in Pakistan

Lahore, Dec 26 (PTI) A cake-cutting ceremony to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Sardar Udam Singh, the assassin of General Michael O'Dwyer, was held in Lahore city of Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday.

Senior lawyers attended the event by Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan at the Democratic Lawns of Lahore High Court (LHC).

Udham Singh, best known for assassinating General O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of undivided India's Punjab, in 1940, was an Indian revolutionary belonging to the Ghadar Party and Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA).

The assassination was done in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919.

General O'Dwyer was responsible for the massacre of which Singh himself was a survivor.

Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940 at the age of 40.

Singh, who was in custody, used his name, 'Ram Mohammad Singh Azad, ' to represent the three major religions in India and his anti-colonial sentiment.

Speaking at the event, the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Head Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi said Shaheed Barrister Sardar Udham Singh was still alive in their hearts.

"Singh was a very brave person who took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre," Qureshi said, demanding that commemorative stamps and coins be issued in the name of Singh.

Advocate Supreme Court Raja Zulqarnain and Pakistan-India Business Forum chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri also demanded that Singh be a part of the education curriculum.

Kasuri also demanded that a major highway be named after Singh. PTI MZ PY PY PY