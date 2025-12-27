13 terrorists killed in Balochistan province of Pakistan

Karachi, Dec 27 (PTI) Pakistani security forces have killed at least 13 terrorists belonging to outlawed insurgent groups in different intelligence-based operations in the troubled Balochistan province, the ISPR said Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, these terrorists were killed in two operations conducted on December 24 and 25 in the Kohlu and Kalat areas of the province. In two statements, the ISPR said the intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted on the reported presence of terrorists in the respective areas.

In the IBO in Kohlu on Thursday, the ISPR said it killed five terrorists after a heavy exchange of fire with them.

In another operation on Wednesday, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and, after an intense exchange of fire, killed eight of them in Kalat.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terror activities in the area,” the statement said.

Earlier this month, 12 terrorists were killed in Kalat by security forces.

The statement said security forces and law enforcement agencies are constantly conducting operations to eliminate terrorists under its “Azm-e-Istehkam” campaign. PTI CORR NPK NPK