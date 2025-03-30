14 Chinese nationals injured in Myanmar earthquake: Embassy

Beijing/Yangon, Mar 30 (PTI) Fourteen Chinese nationals were injured in the massive earthquake that struck Myanmar, the Chinese embassy confirmed on Sunday.

The 7.7 magnitude quake hit midday Friday with an epicentre near Myanmar's Mandalay city, killing more than 1,600 people and leaving countless others buried.

The Chinese embassy in Myanmar said that 14 Chinese nationals were also injured in the earthquake.

Besides sending relief teams, China has announced 100 million yuan (about USD 13.9 million) in emergency humanitarian aid to support earthquake relief efforts, a spokesperson for the China International Development Cooperation Agency said.

China also sent a chartered flight carrying 7.3 tonnes of relief goods from Kunming, according to official media reports.

The quake was also felt on the China-Myanmar border.

Two people were reported injured in China’s Yunnan Province, according to the provincial earthquake agency.

Many residents in the provincial capital of Kunming, some 776 km from the China-Myanmar border, went or stayed outdoors to escape danger upon feeling the quake tremor. Strong tremors were felt in several prefectures and cities across Yunnan, including Xishuangbanna, Baoshan, Dehong and Pu'er, state-run Xinhua reported.