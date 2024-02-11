14 Indians arrested in separate cases of drug smuggling in Nepal

Kathmandu, Feb 11 (PTI) At least 14 Indian nationals were arrested in three separate cases of drug smuggling in Nepal on Sunday and a total of 149 kg of the contraband was recovered from their possession, police said.

Advertisment

All of them were arrested in Dharan city.

While four Indians were arrested and 50 kg of hashish were recovered from their possession, in a separate incident, five Indian nationals were arrested with 99 kg of drugs.

In another incident, a 23-year-old Indian national along with his four accomplices were arrested for their involvement in drug peddling, police said. PTI SBP SCY SCY